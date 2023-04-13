Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells 1,837,101 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. 7,891,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,909. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

