Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells 1,851 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.0 %

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,488. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 46.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 44.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.