Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,852. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

