Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $107.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

