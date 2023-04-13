Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.93

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as low as C$12.94. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 267,599 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

