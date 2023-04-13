Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 4.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.29. 306,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,586. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $492.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.