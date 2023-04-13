Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,739 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

