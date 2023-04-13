Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $20.74. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 474,569 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 74,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 908.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.