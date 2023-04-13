Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

