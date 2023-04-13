Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.40. 22,060,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,757,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.41 and its 200-day moving average is $286.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

