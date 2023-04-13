Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 229,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,639. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

