Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

