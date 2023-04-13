Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RTM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $366.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $192.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

