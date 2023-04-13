Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after buying an additional 454,903 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 83,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,627. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

