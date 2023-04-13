Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 19 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $255.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,848,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,197,000 after buying an additional 106,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

