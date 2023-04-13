Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.