Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.31. 50,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 102,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX US Water index. The fund tracks a modified liquidity-weighted index of US-listed companies that create products to conserve and purify water. PHO was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.