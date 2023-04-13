Invst LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

