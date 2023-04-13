Invst LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.78. 126,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $127.11.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

