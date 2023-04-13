Invst LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

