Invst LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 520,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 147,108 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

