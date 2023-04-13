Invst LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 810,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,240. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

