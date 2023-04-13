Invst LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 509,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

