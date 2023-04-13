Invst LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Invst LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,427 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,713. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

