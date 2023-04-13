Invst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 582.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.28. 449,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.