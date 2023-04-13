Invst LLC Sells 478 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invst LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

