iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Trading Up 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.06. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.91% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

