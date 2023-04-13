iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IQ opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.50 and a beta of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

