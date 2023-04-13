iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
iQIYI Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of IQ opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.