IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 230,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,081. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

