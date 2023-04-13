Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,778 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,136.67, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.