Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $154,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,252,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -187.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

