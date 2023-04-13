Ironwood Investment Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Edgio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edgio Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGIO shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating).

