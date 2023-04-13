Ironwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 52.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $243.50.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

