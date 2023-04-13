Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,697% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,272. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

