iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $176,542,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $124.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

