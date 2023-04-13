iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Down 0%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.22 and last traded at $99.45. Approximately 5,290,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,936,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 7-10 years to maturity remaining. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. IEF was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

