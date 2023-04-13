iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.