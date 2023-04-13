iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,499,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $48.28.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.