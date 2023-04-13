iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 639,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,545. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

