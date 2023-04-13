iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. 12,534,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

