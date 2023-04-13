iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

