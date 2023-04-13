iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,758 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 12,534,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.