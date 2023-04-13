iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.77 and last traded at $88.90. 372,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 684,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

