iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.78

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 1528458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after buying an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after buying an additional 215,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

