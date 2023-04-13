iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stake Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $80.89.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

