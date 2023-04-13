iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.56. Approximately 2,908,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,096,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China index, a market-cap-weighted index of investable Chinese shares MCHI was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

