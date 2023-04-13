iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.49

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 68332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 776,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 608,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

