iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,492,000.

EWY traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 1,471,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

