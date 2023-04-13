iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

USMV opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

