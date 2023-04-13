iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 436.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $269.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

