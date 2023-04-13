iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $177.89. 9,769,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,162,121. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.